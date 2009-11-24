Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 23, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@billprady(Exec Producer, The Big Band Theory) In a television writers room there are no words sweeter than “lunch is here.”

@SenaFitz(Tech policy follower, Comcast flack) There goes the holiday cheer - hearing Senate will be in every Saturday until Xmas, and both houses may be around til the 23rd.

@badgate(Research Director, Horizon Media) Now that Oprah is stepping aside, will Phil Donahue’s talk show will return?

@michaelstrahan(Actor, Football Player) This LA traffic makes me want a helicopter………

@GregYaitanes(Producer, House) are people telling me my shoes are cool because they ARE cool or because they’re lame and i’m the boss. askin! http://brizzly.com/pic/HTU

