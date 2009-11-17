Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 17, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.



@TedatACA(VP, Communications, American Cable Association) NAB’s new chief, sounding like NCTA’s boss, takes a stand on Net Neutrality: “It is a solution looking for a problem.” http://bit.ly/8u9WN

@ShawnRyanTV(Writer, The Shield/The Unit/Lie To Me) In 22 eps of Unit last year and 8 of LTM this year, Nielsen has had to delay ratings at least 4-5 times. Is that an acceptable percentage?

@CarltonCuse(Writer and Executive Producer, Lost) At the Trek DVD party last night the coolest thing was going into the Leonard Nimoy theater at Griffith Ob. as Leonard Nimoy was coming out.

@timhutton RT @kellyoxford: Jenna Jameson to Oprah, “There’s a little bit of Jenna Jameson in everyone.” I’m pretty sure she got that backwards.

@JonathanAmes(Executive Producer, Bored to Death) i wear an eye-mask for sleeping, but it makes me feel like some owner of an antique store who last knew love with a sailor forty years ago.

