Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 16, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@badgate (Research Director at Horizon Media) For the 16th season opener of Inside the Actors Studio—-James Lipton is interviewing…..Bon Jovi–HUH?

@ActuallyNPH(Neil Patrick Harris, Star, How I Met Your Mother) My first tweet, peeps. I apologize in advance for my slow learning curve. Nice to (sort of) meet you. It’s amazing how quickly 140 charac

@LisaManna (Former Morning News Anchor and Reporter, most recently at WTMJ-TV Milwaukee) I need a hobby that gets me out of the house. Don’t ask me what my interests are. I don’t know. I’ve been in tv for last 12 years.

@jaketapper(Sr White House Correspondent for ABC News) hey Chinese government - i found a way to sneak around your firewall on my laptop to get to twitter. Dont fear freedom, Chinese government.

@rainnwilson(Star, The Office) Dear Subway, do Two milimeter-thin micro slices by definition make it a ‘turkey sub’? Or is it a veggie sub w/ a dash of essence of turkey?

