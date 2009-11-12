Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 12, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@JohnKingCNN(Chief National Correspondent, CNN) Thanks for all the kind words about soon to be new gig. And to the skeptics, hope you will watch before judging.

@shondarhimes(Creator/EP, Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice) I can’t convince anyone to join twitter. Am not a magic-twitter-joiner-fairy person. I wish I was. Becuz then I would have awesome wings.

@HarveyLevinTMZ(EP, TMZ) Had a “shorty standoff” with @ryanseacrest on TMZ Live today…

@davidgregory(Host, Meet The Press) My son this morning asked two questions about political paties: “why are they called parties and do they have cake?”

@jeffjarvis(Blogger/J-School Professor) Like hiring Moses as your rabbi! Bravo RT @acarvin: David Isenberg (@davidisen) joins the FCC broadband team

Click here to follow B&C staffers on Twitter.