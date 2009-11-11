Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 11, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@SyFy(Craig Engler, SVP & GM of Digital, SyFy) Looks like Fox finally canceled Dollhouse. (No, I don’t think we’ll pick it up.)

@SteveLevitan(Co-Creator/EP, Modern Family) The comedy world has lost one of its best. Legendary David Lloyd was a wonderful guy and an amazing writer. No ‘Chuckles’ without him.

@NathanFillion(Star, Castle) Had a strange hand shake last night. Reminded me that handshakes should be from two to four shakes. Thoughts?

@LeeGoldberg(TV Producer) off to lunch & a heaping plate of carbs & cholesterol w/super TV writer Phoef Sutton.

@ChrisCuomo(News Anchor, Good Morning America) Only upside: Bella thinks I look like one of Jo-bros (as I am told to refer to them)…so I am “cool”…for now. Kids really open ur eyes

