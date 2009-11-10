Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 10, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@CarltonCuse(Writer/EP, Lost) Now that pets are getting swine flu, here’s my money-making idea: A Purell pet mat. Dogs and cats step on it on their way in the house.

@ricksanchezcnn(Host, CNN Newsroom) i’m not on air, so i tweet.

@HartHanson(Creator, Bones) Off for a catch-up lunch with the irrepressible Emily Deschanel. As she is a vegan, the food will be … well, the company will be awesome.

@diablocody(Writer/EP, The United States of Tara) I think I just sat through an entire Creed song out of laziness.

@KenTremendous(EP/Writer, Parks and Recreation) For the record, friends, it is not “hating” when you just point to facts that disprove something. It is “fact-based reasoning.”

