Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 7, 2009
By BC Tweet
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@HartHanson(Creator, Bones) It is so much easier to write on a rainy day. By that measure, shouldn’t the best TV be coming out of Portland, Vancouver or Port Alberni?
@ShawnRyanTV(Writer, The Shield/Lie To Me) Today is last day of Shield actors filming on #LieToMe. Kenny Johnson played a gay photographer today.
@azizansari(Star, Parks and Recreation) If you watch closely in the background of episode 14 of Parks and Rec Season 2, you’ll see Tom Haverford check Aziz Ansari’s email.
@billprady(Exec Producer, The Big Bang Theory) Took the boy to nursery school. He has his sister’s ladybug umbrella. Went straight home and ordered him a Buzz Lightyear one.
@jaketapper (Sr. White House Correspondent, ABC News) That was not the case. Nor was Adrock ever actually a king. In a related correction, Will Smith is not the prince of Bel Air.
