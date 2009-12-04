Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 4, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@pennjillette (magician, comedian): Off to LA for the day. A couple of TV pitches and, in between, we’ll try dressing a cow like an elephant. There’s no business like it.

@hodakotb (anchor, Today): sore throat–(i’ve got one) any home remedies to get your voice back???

@gregyaitanes (director, House): Just finished script for ep16. Inspired work. We have big production challenges ahead. Leaving coffee shop heading to office.

@rainnwilson (actor, The Office): If aliens observed our world they would be all like ‘what’s this kissing thing?’ Its weird that humans smoosh their mouths around like that.

@stevesternberg (independent TV analyst): Comuversal? Unicast,? ComcastUniverse? NBComcastUniversal (Can keep the same initials and towels)?

