Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 14, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@ChrisCuomo(GMA, News Anchor) I am embarrassed by all the generous assessments of my work and support. Thank you, profoundly.

@badgate(Research Director at Horizon Media) Imminent childbirth helps! 4th season premiere of E!’s “Keeping up with Kardashians” had over 4.1 million viewers, more than 7x average

@jaketapper(Sr. White House Correspondent, ABC News) just was asked for 5 fave songs for an Imus radio appearance tomorrow. That’s not easy. 10 wouldnt be easy either.

@michaelianblack(Michael Ian Black) “Michael & Michael Have Issues” didn’t get nominated for a Writer’s Guild Award. But we did win an instant Big Mac at McDonalds.

@maskedscheduler(Preston Beckman, Fox) In the brave new non-linear world of broadcast television why do scheduling changes still produce a tweeting frenzy among tv twitterati?????

Click here to follow B&C staffers on Twitter