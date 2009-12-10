Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 10, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@maskedscheduler(Preston Beckman, Fox) Does anyone else see the irony in THE BIGGEST LOSER being Leno’s only compatible lead in across the week or is it just me??????

@gavinpurcell(TV Producer) It’s hard work trying to know everything on the internet. I do the best I can but sometimes I just haven’t seen that thing.

@billprady(Exec Producer, The Big Bang Theory) We’re having Thai food for lunch again. It’s like we live in #bigbangtheory.

@kevwilliamson(Exec Producer and Writer, The Vampire Diaries) Just watched Glee. I’m a wreck.

@Calibadger(Kelly Kahl, CBS) Pulled up to gate at denver airport. Some travel advice: Don’t take a swing at a flight attendant. Law enforcement does not view kindly.

