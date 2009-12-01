Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 1, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@RainnWilson: Walter [son]: “Daddy, when I grow up I want to watch Mad Men.”

@billprady: Riddle me this: what the heck do I do with a whole bunch of 12″ laser disks?

@danbharris: Dear Minneapolis airport, Congratulations, you are officially the most confusing airport I’ve ever visited. Including Addis Ababa.

@maskedscheduler: Still waiting for Leno to take advantage of repeats on ABC and CBS. Don’t see it happening yet.

@badgate: wanna lose some viewers? Move your show to Friday nights Til Death -48.4%, Ugly Betty -46.2% & Smallville -39.8%

