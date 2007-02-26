Importing Reality

DaVinci's Inquest, the off-Canadian network procedural drama that has been a hit in U.S. syndication, is coming out on DVD tomorrow from Acorn Media, which issues home video releases of lots of British Imports.

I have yet to see the show, but Acorn sent a review copy so I can finally see for myself the show that has turned into an oak for Program Partners.

Now that I have established my connection to both DaVinci's Inquest, which I write about from time to time, and Acorn, I can move on to the real reason for this piece.

I have been watching an Acorn release called The Rector's Wife, which is 1990's British drama about the emotional struggles of the wife of a weak and unhappy clergyman.

It is first rate, but it does have teenagers talking briefly about sex and includes one scene in which the flesh which one character apparently has under her clothes is briefly revealed.

Really a top-notch and thoughtful show, but one that could not air in this country without editing it to have the kids talk about snowboarding, perhaps, or cow-tipping, or any of the other topics kids think more about than sex. Or if they did have to talk about sex, they would have to insert an acceptable euphemism (sounds painful) for sex so that we can maintain the fiction that our kids talk like Sunday school teachers when we are not around.

It's a shame that I have to go out and buy a DVD of a British television show–OK, this was review copy, but you get what I mean–to be able to see unvbowlderized versions of life as it is actually lived and spoken about. But since the FCC wants to limit adult fare to times when most adults need to sleep, particularly ones with the children the FCC claims to be protecting, I guess I'll have to.

By John Eggerton