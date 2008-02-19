'Human Giant' Returning in March

MTV sketch comedy show Human Giant will be returning to the MTV airwaves Tuesday March 11, at 11 p.m. the network confirmed Tuesday.

Human Giant has been one of MTV’s most successful comedy franchises. Originally formed as a live show by Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Aziz Ansari and Jason Woliner, the group made their jump to MTV in April, 2007.

For the new season the show will feature a slew of special guests, including Fred Armisen and Andy Samberg from SNL, Rob Riggle from The Daily Show, Will Arnett and David Cross from Arrested Development and Jack McBrayer of 30 Rock, among others.

Not content to simply mail out a standard issue press release, the network “leaked” a version of the release that had been scrawled on by cast members, with suggestions including having the cast get to a tanning salon and move in with Rev Run (who is an MTV reality star himself). Check out the release, scribbles and all, below.