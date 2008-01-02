Huckabee and That Negative Romney Ad

National Review Online delves into what prompted Mike Huckabee to yank his negative spot about Mitt Romney in Iowa, and finds something fishy:

Why was a local station told at 10 a.m. not to show it, if Huckabee only decided to cancel the ad around 11 a.m.? Did somebody on the campaign cancel the ad without Huckabee’s approval? Or is the campaign suggesting that the decision was more last-minute than it really was?