Hsia upped at Bravo; three Fox execs promoted

Part of Bravo’s genius is its online presence. If you are a fan of any Bravo show, you know you can head to BravoTV.com and get much, much more (as I do each week after I watch my beloved Top Chef) or you can do a hashtag Twitter search (#topchef, for example) on Twitter and see what everyone’s got to say about that week’s episode.I know this because during Top Chef, season six, I spent an entire day sitting in airports entertaining myself by following the Top Chef tweets on my Blackberry and reading blogs about the show.

That’s the kind of viewer engagement all shows would kill for. None of it is accidental, and it’s largely due to the foresight of Lisa Hsia (pronounced “shaw”), who’s been promoted to EVP of Bravo Digital Media.

“Under Lisa’s strategic direction, Bravo Media has become an industry leader in the digital landscape and continues to earn remarkable double-digit growth across all platforms year after year,” said Bravo President Frances Berwick in a statement. “This success has been driven by Lisa and her team’s groundbreaking innovations that engage fans on a deeper level and create a more immersive viewing experience.”

Hsia has been Bravo’s SVP of digital media since November 2005. During her tenure, Hsia has created such innovations as the Infoframe, which makes both on-air programming and commercials interactive; the Bravo Talk Bubble, the first real-time viewing party and social TV event; and Bravo Now, the first tablet and smart phone application that allows fans to participate in a live viewing event both on-air and online. She implemented @BravoTV, a Twitter Tracker and Tweet Instigator that turns TV into a 24-7 integrated social media experience. Hsia also helped develop “Watch What Happens: Live,” an online show that moved to Bravo’s air hit last year.

Since Hsia joined Bravo, unique visitors to BravoTV.com (which could use an update, by the way) have increased by more than 800 percent, while page views have increased by more than 400 percent. Bravo Digital has won an Emmy, a Webby, the Ad Age Media Vanguard Award and five primetime Emmy noms for interactive, as well as being named one of TIME’s “25 Sites We Can’t Live Without” and EW’s “Top TV Website.”

Prior to joining Bravo, Hsia had been VP of NBC News since 2001. She came to NBC from ABC News, where she produced Prime Time Live from 1989-92. Prior to that she produced and directed independent documentaries. She’s won numerous journalism awards, including six news Emmys, the Edward R. Murrow award, the Sigma Delta Chi award, an IRE award and the National Press Club’s Freedom of the Press Award.

Hsia serves on the board of the Tribeca Film Institute. She’s a graduate of Harvard University and has a MBA from Columbia University Business School. Hsia lives in Manhattan with her husband and son.

Beyond Bravo, Fox has promoted three programming executives. Suzanna Makkos and Marcus Wiley have been promoted to SVPs of comedy development, while Terence Carter was named SVP of drama development. All three report directly to Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly.

As VP of drama development, Carter worked on The Chicago Code, Lone Star, Human Target and the upcoming Terra Nova. He also worked on Glee in the singing sensation’s first season. Carter joined Fox from NBC Universal, where he was VP of drama programming and developed such shows as Parenthood, Southland, Mercy and Kings. Carter graduated magna cum laude from Harvard.

Makkos and Wiley oversee Fox’s comedy department, and have developed The Cleveland Show, Raising Hope and Bob’s Burgers. Makkos came to development from Fox’s current department, and began her career with Walt Disney/Touchstone. She graduated cum laude from SMU.

Wiley joined Fox in 2000 as an assistant in the programming department. He went on to become a creative executive at Regency Television, a joint venture between Fox and Regency, before returning to Fox. He graduated from UC Riverside.