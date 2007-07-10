How Not to Boost Your Karma

So far, no arrests in the theft of some $60,000 in equipment from a Kentucky gospel TV and radio station last week, reports WYMT Hazard (Kentucky). Through it all, Charles Sivley, owner of WVCT and WVTN, is keeping the faith. "God said, ‘I’ll be with you, I’ll never leave you, I’ll never forsake you," he told WYMT. "That’s the good part that’s taught me how to be calm, cool, and collected."

While the stations have had to go off the air twice, last Sunday’s gospel aired as scheduled.