How Late Nighters are Really Passing the Time

A few days ago I linked to a video purported to be taken during the strike, showing Late Night host Conan O’Brien spinning a wedding ring on his desk. Apparently that video was taken over the summer, not during the strike. It had just been posted on Late Night Underground, Late Night’s new Web site, and that threw me off. My bad.

However! Conan has stepped up to the plate and is letting his fans know what he has really been up to during the strike. Can you say strike beard?

Also, Late Night researcher and blogger extraordinaire Aaron Bleyhart gives the inside scoop on when the staff found out Conan was paying them out of pocket.







Such generosity! Leno is only giving his staff holiday bonuses.

[Tip O’ the late night mug to TV Tattle]