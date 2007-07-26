Hot off the Presses

Talk about headaches. Turns out it was aspirin, thank goodness, not anthrax in the mailroom at ABC News in Washington Thursday.

The newsroom was evacuated for an hour or so after contractors working on the building discovered the powder and, just to be on the safe side, ABC sent staffers out into the hot sun to cool their heels or work their cell phones until the all-clear was sounded and they could return to the cool of their controlled environment. Or could they… Twilight Zone music, please.

That the white powder was not a deadly chemical or Lindsay Lohan’s latest score was the good news. The bad news was that apparently they had to turn off the air-handling units until it could be determined the powdery white substance was not dangerous, but when they turned them back on, the chilling units–essentailly air conditioners on steroids to cool down all that equipment as well as the people–did not return.

That from an increasingly sweaty source, who says they are short of fans and long on people keeping their fingers crossed that the equipment doesn’t start taking a siesta before World News is put to bed.

Just thought you’d like to know.