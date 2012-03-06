Hoosier Stations Raise Funds For Tornado Victims

UPDATED: Tribune’s WXIN Indianapolis has raised $236,598 for the southern Indiana victims of last week’s devastating tornadoes, while Dispatch’s WTHR was happy to report it had raised $503,679 through Tuesday night.

Partnering with the Salvation Army, WXIN opened up its phone lines yesterday from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. “What was most unbelievable in our minds was 85% of the donations, about $200,000, came from individual viewers and donations,” said News Director Lee Rosenthal. “We had a few sizable corporate and business donations, but the vast majority were literally thousands and thousands and thousands of individual donations that mounted.”

Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels joined the Fox59 Day of Dedication live at 6 p.m., thanking the station, viewers and Salvation Army for their efforts.

“There’s an awful lot going on in the state, but I don’t know anybody that’s done any more or more quickly than you guys have,” said Daniels. “If you picked the Salvation army, you couldn’t have done better–year in, year out, they have the lowest administrative cost of any such organization.”

WTHR opened up a phone bank March 4, and turned its station parking lot into a collection center March 5.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this devastating tragedy. The generosity of Hoosiers is something that continues to amaze all of us here at WTHR. We are so grateful for their response to help those in need, and I am so thankful for our staff here at WTHR and our partners who made this possible,” said President and General Manager John Cardenas.