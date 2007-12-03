History Channel Let's Its Freak Flag Fly

Americans can get nostalgia-crazy: The ’90s were the ’70s after all. But 1968 stands apart, a mix of war and strife, psychedelia and bell-bottoms. Brokaw takes History Channel down the rabbit hole with the documentary 1968 With Tom Brokaw, premiering Dec. 9.

In response, History has unveiled a "mind-bending promotion" that updates the old "tune in, turn on, drop out" slogan with "log on, opt in and Web out!"

As part of this push, viewers can visit Powerof68.com to share videos and photos, play games and win prizes like a TiVo HD or a trip to Las Vegas to see Cirque de Soleil’s Beatles-inspired performance "Love."

For anyone brave enough to picture themselves in a fringe vest, the "Lady Madonna’s Closet" game turns you into a ’60s fashion plate. The "Where Were You?" feature invites visitors to submit memories tied to events like the RFK assassination or the signing of the Civil Rights Act. (We saw a number of duplicate submissions on the site—maybe those boomers haven’t quite gotten the hang of the whole Web thing.)

At least one executive at History’s parent, A&E Television Networks, is getting in on the fun: President/CEO Abbe Raven submitted vintage snaps.