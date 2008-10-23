Hispanic Summit: Mobile Opportunities Abound

Hispanic consumers are way more reliant on cellphones than the general population, and therefore represent a giant potential gold mine for programmers and marketers using that third screen to broadcast their message. That emerged as a theme at the session "How to Attract Hispanic Viewers in a Multi-Screen Environment" during B&C’s own Hispanic Television Summit today at the Hilton in New York.

Comcast Senior Director of Multicultural Marketing Mauro Panzera lamented that the cable giant was not more active on the mobile front 10 years ago. Comcast is obviously a power in video and the Web, he said, but regarding mobile, "We’re not there yet."

The panel, moderated by Latin 2 Latin Marketing president Arminda Figueroa, featured Caribevision CMO Emilio Braun, Emocion Productions President Eduardo Casas, Comcast’s Panzera, WXTV New York (Univision) VP/General Manager Ramon Pineda, and Ping Mobile co-founder/president Sheira Simmonds.

Simmonds shared a recent study that showed CMOs are very eager to adapt mobile marketing into their strategy, but that very few were actually implementing it. She cited a lack of understanding as the primary culprit; some brand managers say they don’t want their brand associated with spam, said Simmonds, despite the fact that carriers don’t allow spam to be sent to mobile devices.

"The bottom-line ROI is so much higher for brands (with mobile marketing)," she said, "because we are driving the behavior of the consumer."