Hire This Guy! Kenin leaving Hallmark

Here’s a job change that initially alarmed me, but I hope it means that Sir Kenin is going on to bigger and better things, because he certainly deserves them. At least one month of doing nothing but playing golf in the California sunshine should be first on that list.

David Kenin, Crown Media EVP of Programming, is leaving the company as of May 31. This comes right after news that Hallmark President Henry Schleiff also is departing. Both will leave on the same day, and it’s not coincidental.

“I was asked to resign and I was fine with it,” Kenin told Multichannel News Tuesday afternoon. “There’s a brand new administration and these guys are going to work very hard to get things right, and I felt they should be choosing the people they wanted.”

Kenin’s recent metrics remained strong, even in this economy, according to Multi: “Kenin, who joined Hallmark in 2002, last year led the network to its highest primetime ratings in its history through the development of successful original movies. The network finished 2008 averaging 1.3 million viewers in primetime, an increase of 7% over the same period in 2007. The network also delivered all-time highs for such key demos as women18 to 49 (156,000) women 25 to 54 (207,000), adults 18 to 49 (235,000) and adults 25 to 54 (316,000).

In first quarter 2009, the network averaged 1.0 million viewers, even with first quarter 2008.”

Kenin’s one of the nicest guys around and he’s had a lot of success building networks. I’ll be watching for him to pop up again very soon, but not until he takes that golf vacation first. I hear Pebble Beach is nice this time of year.