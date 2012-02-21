HGTV Going 'On the Set'

In this week’s issue of the magazine, we exclusively announced HGTV’s programming and development slate for the next year.

Also in production at the female-skewing cable network is the new special On the Set, which goes behind the scenes of popular TV series to look at how the homes on set are designed.On the Set has already shot episodes featuring the three houses on Modern Family, visited Desperate Housewives’ Wisteria Lane, as well as toured the sets of The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother and The Good Wife. HGTV will initially premiere two half-hour specials touring three sets each episode, though that number could expand and branch out to film sets, too.“We keep getting more bookings, now that we’ve started doing it, everyone loves it,” says Freddy James, senior VP of programming for HGTV.The specials spend most of the time talking to each set designer about how they came up with the space, but also include interviews with cast members about how the set design helped them get into character.