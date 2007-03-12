Hey Mr. Sandler-ine Man!

Was I the only one who saw the commercial for upcoming film Reign Over Me and thought Don Cheadle’s co-star was Bob Dylan, circa 1963? Did Adam Sandler purposely set out to grow his hair and stubble for the purpose of looking like the troubadour around when “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” came out?

The film is about a guy (Sandler) who’s trying to rebuild his life after losing everything (and presumably everyone) on 9/11. Maybe this picture will be the equivalent of Dylan going electric in front of the hippies at the ’65 Newport Folk Festival.

By Michael Malone