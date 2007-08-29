Heroes: Season 1 DVD





"The DVD helps explain why the series will be a major contender for best drama when the Emmys are handed out Sept. 16." (Orlando Sentinel) "For veterans, the pilot alone will make this set worth buying. For those of you who waited until now to hop on Heroes’ cape tails…yes, you will believe a man can fly." (Entertainment Weekly) "This is a series to be owned and savored, like a comic-book collectible, and it holds up very well to repeated viewings." (New York Daily News) "Obsessive Heroes fans will be happy with the amount of bonus features included in this seven-disc set, even if those extras are uneven in quality." (Washington Post) "The splashiest bonus is a 73-minute unaired version of the series pilot, which features a terrorism story line that Kring notes was dropped because of network concerns about how the material would play in a potential 8 p.m. time slot." (Boston Globe) "If you haven’t seen it, see it. If you have, see it again. Even if it’s not HD, this standard-def version is–in point of fact–fairly heroic in itself!" (IGN)







Compiled by Bryon Rudd



