Here, There and a Hoagie

Bringing all his 20-plus years of experience to Wilen Media is former Comcast Cable exec WAYNE TUTTLE, who is now Vice President of Major Accounts for the Farmingdale, NY based company. They have an office in San Jose, too. Wayne, who comes over from VP of Affiliate Marketing for TV One, will handle the key cable accounts and new business, too. Like I said, he was at Comcast and he organized several cause marketing initiatives, including fundraisers involving Bill Cosby, Patti LaBelle and Martina McBride. A graduate of Bentley College in Waltham, Mass. Wayne’s also worked at Sportschannel New England, Cablevision Industries and Paragon Cable early in his career. Way to go, Wayne!

Being a creative sort, focusing on words, ideas and images, it always amazes me to think about the people who know how to put together a broadcast operation. Wow. Just the wiring alone makes my head spin. Thank heavens for guys like MICHAEL STERLING, who was just named Principal Consultant for National TeleConsultants (NTC). His areas of expertise and operational insight include: media asset management and security/encryption systems; digital cinema content packaging, delivery, and play-out solutions; and related business issues. Yeah, he’s smart – Michael holds six patents in media technology. He earned both Bachelor and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degrees from the University of Illinois. Wow. Before he took this new position, he served in several high-level capacities at Technicolor over a 16-year period. You might run into him at SMPTE.

I did not mean to overlook the new Vice President and News Director of Fox-owned KTVI in my hometown of St. Louis. Congrats go out to AUDREY PRYWITCH, who’ll be working with GM SPENCER KOCH. Audrey gets a bump up from Assistant News Director at the station on Hampton Avenue. She’s also worked as Executive Producer for the morning news program on CBS affil KMOV, right under the Gateway Arch. The Ohio State U grad has also worked as news producer at KFMB in San Diego, WCPO in Cincinnati as well as WTVJ in Miami. Great news, Audrey. Treat yourself to an Adriana’s Italian hoagie on the nearby Hill. Delish!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.