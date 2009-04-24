Henry Stepping Off WEWS Set

WEWS Cleveland anchor Ted Henry is retiring after 38 years–yes, 38 years–at the station. His last day is May 20 and he plans to travel the world with wife Jody.

Henry says he’s leaving “with feelings of satisfaction, fulfillment and with expectations for an enjoyable retirement of continued learning.”

Henry was raised in Canton, got his start in radio, and joined WEWS as a producer in 1972.

“Ted has served as a strong leader and mentor in our newsroom,” says WEWS VP/General Manager Viki Regan. “The NewsChannel 5 staff will continue Ted’s legacy of serving viewers with extensive relevant local news coverage. However, there is only one Ted Henry.”