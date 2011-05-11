Heinz or Hines, Pittsburgh Loves Watching Its Steelers

Dancing With the Stars is pulling some monster numbers in Pittsburgh, reports ABC affiliate WTAE, thanks primarily to Steelers star Hines Ward being one of the contestants.

Earlier this month, Dancing posted a 43 share in Pittsburgh, reports the Pittsburgh Gazette.

Writes Maria Sciullo:

For six consecutive weeks, WTAE has been the affiliate with the strongest ratings, compared with all ABC stations in Local People Meter (LPM) markets in overall household ratings and key demos (adults, women, and men ages 18-49 and 25-54).

“We’re even getting double-digit male numbers, and that’s weird,” said Tatia O’Connor, WTAE director of research and client services.

And here’s an interesting figure: All 10 of the most popular primetime shows in Pittsburgh in adults 25-54 season to date star local sports guys: Steeler games at Heinz Field, Penguins playoffs, and five Dancing With the Stars installments on WTAE–ranging from a 17.4 rating in 25-54 to a 17.9.

It is not known of Hearst TV’s WTAE is petitioning Dancing producers to get Steelers QB Big Ben Roethlisberger on the next season.