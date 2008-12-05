Heavy Layoffs Hit KSTP

Twin Cities ABC outlet KSTP was to lay off at least 18 newsroom staffers yesterday, reports the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Seemingly everyone’s downsizing these days, but that’s still a pretty hefty blow for the Hubbard-owned station.

Writes the Star-Tribune:



The casualties confirmed Thursday include producer Dana Benson, who recently filled in as news director, and investigative reporter Kristi Piehl, who has won two Emmys during her three years at the station.

"I was told that my news director and other people went to bat for me, but that this was a decision made by Rob Hubbard," said Piehl, referring to the independently owned station’s general manager. "I do owe him and his family a lot. They gave me the opportunity. I’m not angry, just surprised."