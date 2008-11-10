Heavy Layoffs Hit KJZZ
KJZZ Salt Lake has laid off as many as two dozen, reports KSL.com, while scrapping some local programming.
Reports KSL:
On Friday the station canceled "KJZZ Cafe" and "Home Team," two shows that aired in the morning on Channel 14. It also laid off at least 22 full-time employees and several part-time employees as a result of the cancellations.
KJZZ blamed the economy, low viewership and lack of revenue for the cutbacks.
KJZZ switched from MyNetworkTV to an independent after KCSG took over the MNT affiliation in August.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.