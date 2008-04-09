Heaton on Reinventing Local Media

Station consultant Mike Sechrist, formerly of WKRN Nashville, says station veteran Terry Heaton’s new book is worth a look.

Those of you who know Terry and followed his musings on where the broadcast industry is headed will recognize his theme and title: Reinventing Local Media. I found Terry on the internet about three years ago. He was a man ahead of his time predicting back then the convulsions TV is going through today.

Heaton was the news director at several stations, including WRIC Richmond and KTLA Los Angeles, according to Wikipedia. Now with TV branding firm AR&D, Heaton pens the postmodern-focused Pomo blog. (If I’m not wearing my glasses, "Pomo" looks like something that’s definitely not safe for work.)