Heatin' things up in Hot-lanta, and a TV Land promotion

I love visiting TV Land and seeing all my old TV friends. Lucky lady KIM ROSENBLUM (that’s her in the pix) gets to market this fun MTV channel, and she has a new title: For more info, click here.

TV News types love to discuss who has what new job and all the implications therein. Such is the case at Atlanta’s Meredith CBS affil, WGCL, who named former NBC Sr VP for Strategic Growth and Content Initiatives for the NBC O&O’s STEVE SCHWAID to be their Director of News and Digital Content. He’s a newsman through and through, having led news folks at WCAU in Philadelphia, PA, WVIT in Hartford, CT, and WGME in Portland, Maine. Hot-lanta just got hotter.

Speaking of news, let’s hear it for CNN’s KAY MADATI. Well, he’s part of CNN now, having come aboard as Vice President of Member Services. The Georgetown grad (who has his degree in American studies with a concentration in philosophy) comes to CNN from a VP marketing role at Community Connect, a social networking web publisher. He’s also worked for Octagon sports and event marketing and BMW. Yeah, I bet he drives one, too. Perhaps the convertible. Great to hear Kay!

