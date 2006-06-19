Headline Winner

Heroic Film Company of Canada receives my Headline of the Week award, Press Release category. Actually it is a new award, but I will bestow it on an occasional basis.

Having written, by my calculations, over 30,000 headlines in my journalistic career, I know whereof I speak.

For "tickle the tired editor" points, it takes the cake and the candles, too.

The release was pretty straightforward: the sale on the Internet of a DVD set for Our Hero, a CBC TV series of 26 half-hours.

But I only know that becuase the headline made me read far enough to know what it was about, not always the case in my world of hundreds of releases a week.

The headline: Independent Producers Magically Stuff TV Show Into a Box and Sell It Online!

Nice.

By John Eggerton