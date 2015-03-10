HBO Now Pricing Could Vary

While Apple will offer HBO Now, the premium programmer’s coming stand-alone OTT service, for $14.95 per month, that price point apparently has the potential to move up or down, depending on how HBO and its other partners decide to sell it.

The FAQ for HBO Now acknowledges that “subscription prices may vary by participating partners.”

During Apple’s three-month exclusive on the product, it will sell subscriptions to HBO Now via the iTunes platform, enabling access via the Apple TV box or through the HBO Now app in the Apple App Store.

