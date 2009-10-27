'Hawaii Now' Debuts in Honolulu

The merged KHNL-KFVN-KGMB news operation in Honolulu made its debut yesterday.

Reports the Honolulu Advertiser:

The new format will be branded as “Hawaii Now,” replacing the “Severe Weather Station” moniker at KGMB and KHNL’s “live, local, late-breaking news” slogan. It also promises to field the largest television news operation in the state.

Besides the morning show, the stations’ 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts will be simulcast and KHNL will move its 6 p.m. show to 5:30 p.m.

In August, the three stations–two owned by Raycom, one by MCG Capital–announced they’d all be under the same roof as part of a shared services agreement. The process is still going on, says reporter Rick Daysog.

Construction crews began changing the sets for the new newscast last week and workers are still transferring fixtures, files and equipment from KGMB’s Kapiolani Boulevard offices to KHNL’s Kalihi station.

Principals at the new operation are calling it the largest local news outfit in Hawaii. “History was made Monday morning when television stations KHNL and KGMB launched their first newscasts under a new shared services agreement,” reads the new HawaiiNewsNow.com site. “Hawaii News Now has the largest local news team in the state and beginning Monday will deliver news across multiple platforms on KFVE, KGMB and KHNL.”

Local watchdog groups are protesting what they’re calling fewer voices in the market.