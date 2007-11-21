Have a Happy (And Humorous) Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, and to celebrate I thought I would share some of the better strike videos that have popped up on YouTube.

So without any further adieu, I present to you my WGA strike all-star Thanksgiving YouTube blowout!



SNL’s Fred Armisen playing a studio executive, infiltrating a WGA picket line in New York:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F28kCLTd_Dk[/embed]

How the writers are spending their digital download residuals:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHUnnQhCMmA[/embed]

The writers of The Daily Show, sans Jon Stewart, giving their take on the strike:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzRHlpEmr0w[/embed]

Funny stuff, and there is lots more out there. Let’s hopes that when the WGA and AMPTP meet on Monday, a speedy resolution soon follows. Have a great Thanksgiving.