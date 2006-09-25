Haul of Presidents

Nothing like a cause or a book tour to bring the big political guns to the small screen.

You would have had to turn on a shopping channel not to find former President Bill Clinton weighing in on his humanitarian efforts or, in the case of Chris Wallace, getting hammered for alleged failures in the war on terror.

Now the Daily Show, which hosted a fairly tame Clinton appearance last week–certainly compared to the fireworks with Wallace on Fox's Sunday morning show–will host another president, Pakistan's General Pervez Musharraf, who has been all over the news with his new book and the assertion we threatened to bomb him back to the stone age if he stood between us and terrorists camped out in his country.

I'm looking forward to Stewart putting Musharraf in the "hot seat."

By John Eggerton