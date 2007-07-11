Kevin Martin’s resemblance to Harry Potter was the device for a brief birthday joke aimed at Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey Wednesday.

At a hearing on wireless service and the FCC’s upcoming spectrum auction, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) said he had no idea that the FCC chairman bore such a resemblance to the Potter character–if so, he is one of the only ones who didn’t–then said he had seen Markey in line for the midnight premiere of the movie–I didn’t see him, though I saw a lot of kids in striped ties.

Doyle joked that he had gotten Markey an early copy of the latest book, then showed a slide of a Potter-like book cover with Martin’s picture and the title: "Harry Potter and the DTV Spectrum Auction."

Markey collected numerous birthday greetings, and the designation "Wizard" by Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.).

By John Eggerton