Happy endings are always the best kind, don’t you think? Such is the case with the new Creative Services Director of Hearst’s NBC affiliate in New Orleans. When ANDREE BOYD ZAMARLIK takes over the position at WDSU, she’ll be helping her “getting up there in years” mother and still going home to Baton Rouge many nights to her Marine hubby. Andree will be leaving her slot with Raycom’s CBS affil WAFB in the Louisiana capital, where she’s been for 20 years. It’s the best of both worlds for this talented lady. Congratulations!

Over in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, JEREMY HESTER has joined Local News on Cable, aka LNC5 as an Account Executive. Jeremy comes over from Cox Media where he was a Sales Assistant. He’s a grad of James Madison U in the Old Dominion. Good job, Jeremy!

And a quickie from the lucky folks in the land of Ghirardelli Chocolate - BRIAN STITES to CBS 5/The CW 44 Cable 12 (KPIX/KBCW) staff sports producer from KRON, sports producer.

