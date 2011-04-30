Hallmark Channel Boss Got 26% Raise

2010 was a good year to be a CEO, particularly in the media business.

Crown Media Holdings, which runs the Hallmark Channel, said in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday, that president and CEO Bill Abbott’s compensation rose 26% to $1.167 million. Abbott’s base salary rose slightly to $679,743 from $666,954 in 2009, but his bonus nearly doubled and other compensation jumped sharply.

Even with the increase, even bigger money is being made by moguls at the major media conglomerates, such as CBS’ Les Moonves, who took in $57.7 million in 2010 and Bob Iger, who received $29.6 million.