Guest Blog: The Evolution of Media Consumption: How TV Companies Can Stay Relevant

With TV channels and other traditional broadcasters looking to expand their reach and become ever more cost-efficient, I am increasingly seeing trends for them to outsource a number of their media services. From my perspective as a senior executive of a global digital media services provider, this is happening largely as a result of the technical and operational complexities they encounter. An outsourced partner can take responsibility for a broadcaster’s technical, operational, logistical and distributional needs, as well as handling new delivery methods, monetization, infrastructure and applications – freeing up TV channels to focus on their core business of creating high-quality content and creating revenues. So, how did we get here?

As consumers, we all do it. We watch content on our tablets, stream programs on our laptops and share videos on our smartphones. Viewers have more and more options when it comes to video content.

The role of the TV channel has changed with advances in technology, and continues to evolve to meet the dynamic needs of viewers. Although the traditional TV channel has a place in this shifting media landscape, it still has a long way to go in the age of digital, easy-to-access content.

How Is TV Channel Content Viewed?

It used to be that families gathered around their TVs to watch programs, as they aired, on a few major networks. As technology advanced, viewers gained more channels, more content to choose from, and more options to view that content. Digital pay TV service providers brought viewers a variety of programming, and, with DVRs, VOD services and multiple screens delivery, the freedom to watch content at the time of their choosing.

Today’s viewing habits are centered on convenience. (Note this “Screen Wars” study from Nielsen.) Viewers have more devices to watch the content they want, from wherever they are, at any time. Consumers are using these devices to break away from their TV sets and watch programs on-the-go.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu give viewers even more control over their content, and on-demand services allow them to watch shows whenever they want, albeit in a more limited way depending on their viewing devices.

Content reaches viewers through a variety of methods, including direct-to-home services, paid satellite, cable and IPTV services, as well as via online channels.

TV channels continue to act as the content aggregator or programmer, as audiences still require help to organize their viewing schedule, however they face the challenge of keeping viewers’ attentions, requiring an integrated approach to media operations.

Key Challenges for TV Channels

With more content migrating to the Internet, programming needs to be more relevant, adaptable and accessible. Specifically, TV channels need to:

Adjust programming in a more dynamic fashion to better understand users’ viewing habits and behaviors

Create new, advanced content interaction and engagement, with and around the content before, during and after the broadcast time, in order to keep it relevant

Leverage the power of social media and utilize this audience to gain higher viewership and engagement

Move away from operating in media silos (e.g., where staff have responsibility for TV, online is outsourced, etc.). It’s not possible to fully connect all the dots this way

Enhance monetization options by expanding audience reach and business opportunities, leveraging multiple big data sources effectively

Use new technologies like catch-up TV, VOD and multi-screen delivery to give viewers the flexibility to access TV programming at any time, on any device, with the feeling they didn’t miss a thing

Create mechanisms to serve up similar or related content that viewers may also enjoy watching

Leverage new advertising inventories of TV channel programming to target relevant audiences and increase advertising revenues

Innovation is key. This includes employing people with specific skill sets, offering improved and dynamic programming, and creating the best viewing experience and user engagement applications and services.

TV channels can analyze viewing data from a wide variety of sources and platforms, adjust their content accordingly and optimize advertising revenues from new inventories.

Furthermore, they need to sell their channels and content to as many service providers as possible, including cable, DBS, IPTV, mobile operators, ISPs, VOD and OTT. Selling syndicated content and programs should also be addressed, as well as streamlining the handling of content rights.

In this changing landscape, TV channels need to rethink their operational model, cost structure and partnerships.

