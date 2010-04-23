GTL For All! MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ A Hit in Latin America

How do you say Snooki en espanol? MTV Latin America must surely be working on it after the ratings came in from the premiere of Jersey Shore in Colombia, Argentina and Mexico.

The result? Numbers worthy of a fist pumping celebration, especially among young viewers.

In Mexico, it was the number one show on pay television among 18-24 year olds, with 54% of viewers between the ages of 12-24. Jersey Shore was also tops in the demo in Colombia, and number two in Argentina according to data from Ibope Media.

“At MTV Latin America we always look to deliver great entertainment that connects and resonates with our audience and we’re certain Jersey Shore has many more great surprises in store,” commented Fernando Gaston, Senior VP of Creative Strategy, Content and Music, MTV/Vh1 Latin America.

MTV is currently filming season two of Jersey Shore in Miami Beach. The show will return to MTV here in the U.S. come late July.