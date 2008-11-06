Grim Forecast For Web Ads
Lost Remote does some digging in on a Borrell study on local interactive advertising, and the story is not a happy one.
“For local interactive media, the big slowdown has begun a year earlier than we anticipated,” the reports reads. “The spending levels by local advertisers — which have grown at a frenetic 47% this year — are expected to slow down to a relatively paltry 8% in 2009. Local media companies projecting double-digit and even triple-digit increases in their interactive budgets next year will have a very difficult time meeting those expectations — especially if they rely on banner ads.”
Here’s the link to Borrell’s "Local Interactive Advertising" study, though you’ll have to cough up big bucks to see the whole thing.
