Gregorian, Stotsky new PromaxBDA chairs

Warner Bros.’ Lisa Gregorian and NBC Entertainment’s Adam Stotsky have been elected to serve as co-chairs of the PromaxBDA board of directors. PromaxBDA focuses on developing and rewarding the TV industry’s best marketing, promotion and design across all platforms.

“Lisa and Adam have both made significant contributions to PromaxBDA as board members, and as Co-Chairmen, they will bring a wealth of insight, expertise and energy that will help drive the organization to a dynamic future,” said Jonathan Block-Verk, PromaxBDA’s president and CEO. “The combined leadership of these two highly accomplished industry executives assures the positive growth and evolution of our organization.”

Michael Benson, ABC Entertainment Group’s EVP of marketing, completed his term as board chairman.

Gregorian, a 24-year-veteran of Warner Bros., was just named chief marketing officer of the Warner Bros. Television Group, overseeing the studio’s worldwide TV marketing team.

Stotsky, president of marketing for NBC Entertainment, has been a member of Promax’ board of directors since 2004 and served as vice chair for two years.

This year’s PromaxBDA conference takes place at the L.A. Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles June 22-24. More information is available at PromaxBDA.org.