Gregorian named CMO of Warner Bros. TV

Lisa Gregorian has been promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Warner Bros. Television Group.

“Lisa has an incredible knowledge and understanding of our business, our content and, most importantly, our prospective viewers,” said Bruce Rosenblum, president of Warner Bros. Television Group in a statement. “Her keen sense, combined with an unmatched creativity and enthusiasm, combine to make her the premier marketing executive in our industry. Over the years, she has consistently and successfully raised the bar in marketing our television content to the worldwide television marketplace, and I am truly proud to have her serve as our Group’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Gregorian, a 24-year veteran of the studio, will continue to oversee Warner Bros.’ worldwide television marketing team, which includes network, cable, syndicated first-run, animated and broadband programming. Gregorian’s team also oversees Warner Bros.’ home video marketing efforts and The CW’s online presence at www.cwtv.com.

In 2005, Gregorian was named EVP of Warner Bros.’ Television Group’s worldwide marketing division. Prior to that, she had been SVP of Warner Bros. Television’s creative services department since April 2003, and was Warner Bros. International Television’s SVP of marketing from 1998 to 2003.

Gregorian first came to Warner Bros. through Lorimar Telepictures, which she joined in 1986 and was later acquired by the studio. She moved up through the ranks at Lorimar, eventually becoming VP of international marketing and research.

The industry’s marketing association, Promax, named Gregorian a Studio Brand Builder in 2003. She’s currently on Promax’s board.