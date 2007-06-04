(Green) Screen Names
As Seinfeld's Kramer once said of the librarian detective named Bookman, "it's like having an ice cream man named Cone."
On that note, the three best-named sources in last week's cover story on weather forecasts:
1. AccuWeather V.P. of marketing Lee Rainey
2. Weather Channel exec V.P. of meteorology Ray Ban
3. WFLD Chicago chief meteorologist Amy Freeze
Any other weather folk with fitting–and God-given, or at least parents-given–names out there?
(Storm Field need not apply.)
