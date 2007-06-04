(Green) Screen Names

As Seinfeld's Kramer once said of the librarian detective named Bookman, "it's like having an ice cream man named Cone."

On that note, the three best-named sources in last week's cover story on weather forecasts:

1. AccuWeather V.P. of marketing Lee Rainey

2. Weather Channel exec V.P. of meteorology Ray Ban

3. WFLD Chicago chief meteorologist Amy Freeze

Any other weather folk with fitting–and God-given, or at least parents-given–names out there?

(Storm Field need not apply.)