(Green) Screen Names

As Seinfeld's Kramer once said of the librarian detective named Bookman, "it's like having an ice cream man named Cone."

On that note, the three best-named sources in last week's cover story on weather forecasts:

1. AccuWeather V.P. of marketing Lee Rainey
2. Weather Channel exec V.P. of meteorology Ray Ban
3. WFLD Chicago chief meteorologist Amy Freeze

Any other weather folk with fitting–and God-given, or at least parents-given–names out there? 

(Storm Field need not apply.)