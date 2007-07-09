Greek: ABC Family

“All in all, I’d say ‘Greek’ is worth watching. There are some laugh-out-loud moments and a fair amount of interesting character arcs that could play out well.”(TV Blend) “Greek,” is a new original series by creator Sean Smith, is a dramedy set at fictitious Cyprus-Rhodes University, which focuses on the social minefield that is the Greek system.” (Monsters&Critics)“Still, "Greek" is much more than artful manipulation of marketing strategy. The premiere has several surprises even as it dares you to pigeonhole any of these characters. The talented young ensemble cast works hard to sell the stories and mostly succeeds.” (Hollywood Reporter)“This could be a series to watch.” (Star Magazine)“This makes for fun viewing but poor role models. Cheating, blackmail, backstabbing, underage drinking, promiscuity, and other iffy behavior are constantly on display. Kind of makes you wonder why it’s on ABC Family…” (Common Sense Media)“The racy antics on the new series “Greek” won’t be surprising to anyone who has attended college, heard about what sometimes transpires after hours at the nation’s institutions of higher learning or even just kicked back to watch “Animal House.”” (East Valley Tribune)

Compiled by Bryon Rudd