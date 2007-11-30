The Greatest Video You'll See All Day

If anyone has ever wondered why NBC would see fit to bring back American Gladiators, let this young man be proof as to why the testosterone-fueled game show is crucial to our nation’s well-being.

Equal parts Jeff Spicoli, Fabio and, I don’t know, some vapid Sunset Boulevard metal icon from decades past, the golden-maned Malibu explains how "brewskis" and "beautiful babes" helped him recover from "the most excellent hit of my life."

Then again, one might wonder if Malibu truly recovered.