From the Great Wall to the Tidewater

Who’s that guy standing on the Great Wall of China? It’s the new Creative Services Director at WAPT down in Jackson, Mississippi. CORY McRAE has taken his first CDS slot at Hearst’s ABC affil. Read all about him by clicking here.





Kudos to BRUCE TUCHMAN who was upped at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM). Upped means a promotion, of course. Come on…you knew that. Bruce has been with MTV as an exec. He reports to the top guy at MGM, Harry E. Sloan. Good to hear.

More kudos to JAMES SPELLER JR who has taken an AE slot with Cox Media in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Gorgeous part of the country. He’s a Tidewater Community College guy who comes to Cox from a slot at Property and Casualty Insurance. Go get em James!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.