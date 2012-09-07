Google Salutes Star Trek

OK, this is not technically Washington-related, except that I grew up watching Star Trek on WRC-TV Washington then WTTG-TV Washington then WDCA-TV Washington.



Google’s Doodle for the day (Sept. 7) is a tribute to the original Star Trek Paramount TV series.

The elaborate graphic includes an “away mission” to an unamed planet where crew members can defeat an alien opponent depending on what tools they use.

The doodle allows surfers to light colored lights on the helm and fire photon torpedoes (or at least activate the sound), open hailing frequencies, and make the doors “whoosh.” Too much fun.